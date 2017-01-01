Fire Chief to retire in August

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Fire Chief Jeff LaTendresse would prefer no fanfare when he retires Aug 7 after more than 20 years of service to Laguna, but the accolades have already begun.

La Tendresse has held every command position in the Laguna Beach Fire Department since he was hired in 1997 as a captain. He was subsequently promoted to battalion chief, division chief and deputy chief before being named the department’s 18th chief in 2012.

“Jeff was a very articulate spokesman for the fire department,” said Mayor Toni Iseman. “He did a fine job of explaining to the council and the community what we need to know about fire safety.”

His retirement was announced Friday by City Manager John Pietig.

LaTendresse knew from an early age that he wanted to be a fire fighter. He was a teenager when he joined the Fire Explorer program in Torrance and took EMT classes at North High.

After graduating, LaTendresse spent a year in college, taking fire science classes before joining the United States Air Force as a fire fighter and completing his associate degree requirements.

After his military service, LaTendresse was hired as a captain and paramedic in 1986 by the Indio Fire Department. He left the Indio department in 1990 for a job as battalion chief and fire marshal in Cathedral City.

His ambition was to be a fire chief.

He applied for a job with Laguna Beach before there was an opening and was hired by City Manager Ken Frank.

“I had to make the very difficult decision on whether to transplant here or not,” LaTendresse said in an interview published in Stu News. “It was a difficult decision, but a good decision.”

LaTendresse continued his education after joining the Laguna Beach department, graduating summa cum laude from Columbia Southern University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in fire science.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Fuscoe Engineering

Jeff LaTendresse was one of the first on the scene of the Bluebird Cyn landslide

He has served the city in some of its most hazardous times: the 1997/98 and 2010 floods and the 2005 Bluebird Canyon landslide.

“The Bluebird Canyon landslide is something I’ll never forget,” says LaTendresse. “I was one of the first on the scene and it was like a disaster movie out of Hollywood: no street, houses teetering, broken water lines.”

But no lives were lost.

“We very much appreciate the service and dedication Chief LaTendresse has provided to the community,” said Pietig. “His passion for the fire service and protecting the community is exceptional.”

LaTendresse will be missed by the community,” said Sande St. John, organizer of the Exchange Club’s Pancake Breakfasts that the fire department staffs.

“I am heartbroken,” said St John. “He has been our pancake batter stirrer for about 20 years. We have watched his son Cody grow up, first handing out butter as a teeny kid and then going behind the grill.”

LaTendresse worked with firefighters, the city manager and city council to expand paramedic services to all fire engines, to hire a civilian fire marshal, and to transition the fire department command staff to a shift schedule, enhancing firefighter and civilian safety.

“We just tried to make a difference, to improve public safety and the coordination with every department,” said LaTendresse.

Police Chief Laura Farinella was among those who appreciated LaTendresse’s commitment to the city.

“[Jeff] has been an outstanding partner in public safety,” said Farinella. “I am sad to see him go, but I am glad he has time to start a new chapter of his life.”

LaTendresse said he had no plans for the immediate future.

“I am just looking forward to the summer,” he said.

