Buddhist nun Robina Courtin returns to Laguna Beach for two weeks of teachings

On Aug, 1-13, radical Australian Buddhist nun, Robina Courtin, returns to Laguna Beach for two weeks of teachings on Buddhist psychology, hosted by local Tibetan Buddhist study group, Gonpo Ludup Study Group.

Born in Melbourne in 1944 into a big family – her poet father and musician mother had eight children in nine years – she was educated as a Catholic. “Since I was a little girl I ran to Mass, and I knew that my job was to be a priest.” Also rebellious, “nothing stopped me in my pursuit of truth and freedom.”

An ex-Catholic, ex-political activist, ex-radical feminist, and former bodyguard for the Dalai Lama, Robina is well known for her work with people in prisons in the US and Australia, including inmates on death row. Her life is the subject of the award-winning documentary film Chasing Buddha, featured at Sundance in 2001, made by her nephew, the acclaimed Australian filmmaker Amiel Courtin-Wilson.

“My main wish is to communicate with human hearts – whether we’re in prison or not. For people to realize, ‘I’ve got some human qualities, and I can change; that I’m not defined by my negativity.’”

Submitted photo

Buddhist Nun Robina Courtin

After moving to London when she was 23 to continue studying classical singing, she soon became involved first in the radical left, then worked full time for a London-based group that supported black and Chicano prisoners, and finally immersed herself in radical feminist politics.

“Don’t think of Buddhism as belief,” Robina says. “Basically it provides tools to know our own minds intimately and well, enabling us to unpack and unravel its contents and be confidently in charge of our lives. It’s not a cliché to say that Buddhism is sophisticated cognitive therapy.”

In 1974 she studied martial arts in New York, “harnessing all the energy that I’d previously channeled into political activity, and moving me back into something spiritual again.” Eventually she met her Tibetan lamas, in Australia. “The clarity of the Buddhist philosophical view of the world fitted me like a glove. You could say that I’m still radical – but radically working on my own mind, which is the job of being a Buddhist: not believing in the way things appear to us and wanting to uproot the causes of suffering, which are internal, not external. You can’t get more radical than that!”

Robina teaches full time around the world at the centers of her teachers’ organization, the Foundation for the Preservation of the Mahayana Tradition.

She will teach at the Gonpo Ludup Study Group during Aug 1–13. For tickets and information, visit www.medicinebuddhaoc.org