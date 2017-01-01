Eric Dries Group will be presented by Laguna Beach Live! on July 19

Laguna Beach Live will present Eric Dries on July 19 as part of their Jazz Wednesdays series. Dries is a pianist, improviser, composer and educator who explores the innovative fields between traditional jazz, free improvisation, and contemporary classical music. His solo piano performances reinterpret and reinvigorate the tradition of jazz standards with a foundation of rhythmic experimentation and harmonic and melodic expansion.

Together with his band members, Steven Ragsdale - alto sax, Joey Sellers – trombone, Chris Hon – bass, and Jessica Ragsdale – drums, The Eric Dries Group repertoire ranges from traditional to modern jazz and features innovative original compositions and arrangements from everyone in the group.

Submitted photo

Eric Dries

Jazz Wednesdays Summer is located in The Rose Garden at Hotel Laguna, 425 S Coast Hwy. The concert is 6-8 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online for $25 for Premium seating and $20 for regular seating at www.lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849.

Tickets at the door are $25-30. Reservations are accepted until noon on day of concert or until sold out. More Jazz: August 30 All Star Jazz; October 4, The Real La La Land at Montage Resort.

Tickets are limited for the remaining concerts. If sold out online and you would like to be put on a wait list please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Information line is 949-715-9713.