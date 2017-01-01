“Essential employee” house-buying partnership eliminated – with exceptions

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Laguna Beach will no longer assist “essential” employees to buy a home in Laguna Beach, with a couple of caveats.

A unanimous council voted to discontinue the program, but exempted previously approved partnerships with City Manager John Pietig, Fire Chief Tom Christopher and Public Works Director Shohreh Dupuis.

The need for city employees to live in town at the city’s expense apparently resonated more with the public before the meeting, than at it.

“This room would be full if everyone who called us (council) was here,” said Mayor Toni Iseman.

Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd proposed the discontinuation of the program, begun in 2000, that provided financial assistance for upper management employees considered to be essential in dealing with emergencies ranging from floods to fire to landslides to other unfortunate Acts of God.

The benefit to the city of swift response of participating employees in emergencies had become offset by the upfront funding of up to $1.8 million to buy Laguna median-priced home of $2 million, more than three times the $625,000 investment needed in 2000, reported Finance Director Gavin Curran.

However, the council didn’t completely close the door on assistance in the future on a case-by-case basis.

Dicterow supports case-by-case assistance

“I can support case-by-case assistance,” said Councilman Steven Dicterow, who made the motion to discontinue the program. “John is not always going to be the city manager and I think it is important for the city manager to live in town.”

Dicterow even posited that residency should be required. However, Pietig said that probably wouldn’t fly.

Four residents recommended discontinuation of the perk for the positions of city manager, assistant city manager, Public Works director and chiefs of the fire and police department, contrary to the proposal by Pietig.

But Pietig told the council that the housing program was helpful in recruiting employees, citing Dupuis.

“But we can hire without it,” he said. “Salaries are different now.”

Pietig was Assistant City Manager when he applied for the assistance, making no more than $136,200, compared to his current $272,388 contract.

“Look at the salaries,” said George Weiss. “Anyone making $200,000 [a year]) can afford to live here. I can see the program pays for itself, but I don’t think it is necessary.”

The city made more money in the long run by investing in the properties than investing in the city’s portfolio, said Curran.

Laguna’s program was not unique, Curran said. But the difference in logistics and topography makes comparison with other communities less useful.