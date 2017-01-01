Kitty Malcolm is elected new Woman’s Club president

Kathleen Malcolm has been elected as incoming president of the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach. Malcolm comes to Laguna Beach from Philadelphia, where she managed several large law firms.

Malcolm and her husband Rick moved to Laguna Beach in 2015. They chose this town for their West Coast home because of the immediate sense of community they experienced, according to Malcolm, who is know to friends as “Kitty.”

‘When we relocated to Laguna Beach, I was looking for a group to join where I could be of service to the community and also make friends in our new home,” said Malcolm. “The Woman’s Club has more than met both of those goals.”

In addition to her service to the Woman’s Club, Malcolm completed the Leadership Laguna series offered by the City of Laguna Beach and is an active member of LagunaTunes, the community chorus. She has also served as Club secretary for the past year.

The Malcolms have four adult children. Husband Rick was a CEO in the pharmacy industry before his early retirement. He is involved with Laguna Live and the Laguna Playhouse.

In commenting on Malcolm’s leadership, out-going three-term President Barbara Crane said: “The Club will be in good hands with Kitty at the helm. She will provide committed, intelligent leadership.”