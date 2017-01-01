Print | Email

Laguna’s generosity makes a difference for goatherd

Laguna’s goatherd, Agotilio Moreno, is home in Peru taking care of his family, thanks to an outpouring of support from the community after reports of his wife’s Stage 4 breast cancer and their inability to pay for decent medical care for her.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Agotilio in his element on Laguna’s hillsides with his goats

“My husband, Paul, and I spoke to Agotilio and his wife last week,” Laura Storke told Stu News. “They were at home, resting and waiting for her wound to heal enough for travel [to get to a place that offers appropriate care] to be possible. They are overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity of all who have helped them. Their daughters were at class so have been able to continue school, thanks to the support of the Laguna Beach community.”

So far Agotilio’s GoFundMe campaign has raised $26,000.  

Ulla Hengstebeck, who first sent out the flyer about Agotilio’s dilemma, has been sent an additional $9,000 that will go to help the goatherd’s family.

“I’m so moved by the people of Laguna who really care,” Ulla says.

Laura and Ulla promise to keep us updated.

 

