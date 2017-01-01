Music, murder, mayhem and all that jazz comes to No Square Theatre when CHICAGO opens on July 28

No Square Theatre is thrilled to bring the popular musical, CHICAGO, to Laguna Beach. Performances begin on July 28 and run through Aug 13. This story of crime and mayhem began when Chicago Tribune journalist Maurine Dallas Watkins covered the murder trials of Belva Gaertner and Beulah Annan. From these stories, she wrote the play CHICAGO in 1926. The book is by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and script adaptation by David Thompson.

CHICAGO tells the story of Roxie Hart, a chorine wanting more, and Velma Kelly, a vaudeville headliner, who become murderesses and compete for fame in the tabloids from behind bars. Slick hotshot lawyer Billy Flynn keeps them off death row and in the headlines, pitting them against each other in a glorious song-and-dance catfight of epic proportions.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Juliet Schulein as Velma

No Square’s production is directed by Joe Lauderdale, with choreography by Ellen Prince and music direction by Christopher W. Smith. The stellar cast is headed by Juliet Schulein (Velma), Sharon Jewell (Roxie), Jon Korbonski (Billy Flynn), Marc Marger (Amos Hart), Karen Rymar (Matron Mama Morton), and McKay Mangum (Mary Sunshine).

Submitted photo

Sharon Jewell (Roxie) rehearsing

Performances are on July 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m., July 30 at 7 p.m. Aug 4, 5, 11, 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug 6, 13 at 7 p.m. No Square Theatre is in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street, two blocks south of the high school, which has ample free parking.

Patrons may come early, and enjoy dinner and drinks al fresco before curtain. Seating is extremely limited, and the theatre has enjoyed a long run of sold-out events, so tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tickets are now on sale at NoSquare.org for the play $25-$35 and dinner $10, which is available one hour before curtain. Drinks will also be available.

No Square Theatre is supported by generous grants from the Laguna Board of Realtors and Affiliates Charitable Assistance Fund, the Festival of Arts Foundation, the Lodging Establishments and the City of Laguna Beach, with major gifts from Yvonne & John Browning, Patrick Quilter/Quilter Labs, and anonymous contributors.

For further questions or events, go to the website listed above.