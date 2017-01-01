Strict drone regulations kick in: many favorite spots are now out of bounds for amateur operators

As of yesterday, July 13, Laguna Beach became one of a growing list of communities to regulate the operation of drones.

The new regulations mean that drones cannot be operated in a reckless manner that endangers life or property of another; cannot capture, record or transmit any visual image or audio recording of any person or private property located in the City under circumstances in which the person has a reasonable expectation of privacy (including, but not limited to, inside a residence, private office or inside a hotel room); and cannot be operated in a manner which harasses, stalks, annoys, disturbs, frightens, intimidates, injures, threatens, victimizes, or places mental distress upon another.

Specifically, drones may not be flown in the airspace over Heisler Park, Main Beach Park, Treasure Island Park, Irvine Bowl, Crescent Bay Park, Bluebird Park (only on Sundays during the summer concerts in July and August), or any City Beach (they may fly over the ocean), without a valid FAA Remote Pilot Certificate.

Nor may they be flown in a way that interferes with the operation or support of emergency services, according to Emergency Operations Manager Jason Villwock.

A complete copy of the ordinance can be found on the City’s website (www.lagunabeachcity.net) under municipal code section 7.80.010