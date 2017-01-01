Tree maintenance policy given a green light

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council on Tuesday approved the maintenance plan for city-owned trees and the proposed changes in the removal policy of damaged, diseased, dead or dying trees.

Trimming of the city’s 2,647 trees will continue to be conducted every year or every other year, depending on the species and location of the trees, according to a report by Public Works Director Shohreh Dupuis.

“As much as has been said about trimming being done – it is not being done,” said nursery owner and Beautification Council President Ruben Flores.

Sadly, even the best of trees can become a danger

Mayor Toni Iseman asked Flores to send the council a list of untrimmed public trees.

The current policy provides for downtown trees, Indian Laurel Figs and Coral trees to be trimmed annually. All other trees are trimmed every other year.

Trimming is done to reduce hazards and to improve the looks and health of tree, based on the International Society of Arboriculture standards, Dupuis said.

More frequent trimming can be done if requested by a resident who is willing to pay the extra cost.

The council approved a staff proposal to establish a North/South Trimming Timetable for alternate-year trimming.

All city-maintained trees north on or north of Park Avenue would be trimmed this fiscal year. Trees south of Park would be trimmed in the next fiscal year, except for the 135 in South Laguna left untrimmed last year.

Trunk size matters

Haircuts for trees, with trunks from 18-to-31 inches, costs $129 per tree. Trimming that includes crown reduction and/or lacing is more expensive. Depending on how many hours it takes to complete the work, a tree with a trunk diameter under 18 inches could cost $630.The cost for enhanced trimming could jump to $1,050 for a tree to 18-to-24 inches around and to $2,210 for trees more than 31 inches in diameter.

The council also approved a change in the handling of damaged, dead, dying, or diseased trees with trunks less than six inches in diameter. The requirement for a public meeting at the tree site attended by two arborists was eliminated.

Flores agreed that arborists were not needed if the tree had been determined to be dead, but he expressed surprise that more folks had not turned out for the hearing.

“I expected to see more people here,” said Flores.

Members of the public have voiced concerns about the removal of trees in the city, most recently on the Ruby’s Diner property in South Laguna.

“Somebody needs to go to jail,” said Flores.

Tuesday’s hearing was devoted to city-maintained trees. A report on private tree maintenance is on its way to the council.