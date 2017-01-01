Actors at work: young performers practice for a recent recital at No Square Theatre

Story and photos by ALEXIS AMARADIO

On Monday, July 3, kids between the ages of 5 -14 gathered at No Square Theatre for their weekly summer musical camp, Square Roots, to prepare for an upcoming performance. Each kid had their own bubbly personality and their own love for theater. This program is inclusive, offering a program for kids who are both typical and those who have special needs. No kid was alike, each was unique.

Each year, the production has a theme, and the theme this year was “imagination,” ranging in songs of all genres. Smiles and laughter filled the air as kids positioned themselves on stage eager to keep practicing till perfection for the widely acclaimed show they were about to put on in only a matter of days.

Director Ella Wyatt, who has performed since she was a child, continues her legacy in teaching kids the love for theater. She has been directing at No Square for the last six years and is excited for the many more ahead.

“The camp has grown almost twice the size from when it started out, going from 20 to almost 50 kids now,” Ella said. She is looking in the future to making the camp into two sessions so more kids can attend each year. She encourages those who want to further their techniques about theater to come and join, and to get involved. It requires a great time commitment, but is well worth it for the final outcome.

Click on photo for a larger image

The kids all show their enthusiasm

Ella works with musical director David Jayden Anthony in leading the camp. His role in production is to oversee all music and the way it’s produced. You can often find him tuning the piano and rehearsing with individuals.

When asked about what he loves the most about what he does, David said that “getting to be the kids introduction to music and teaching them,” is his absolute favorite. Both Ella and David have a strong passion for theater, teaching, and are so enthusiastic to be doing it all at No Square Theatre.

Practice started off with a variety of vocal warm ups. A group of about five kids lined up one at a time next to the piano where David was at, to practice each song assigned to them. The warm ups challenged each individual’s vocal strength and helped them learn what keys worked best for them.

With warm up still proceeding in the background, Ella was on the other side of the theater practicing with an even bigger group on some dance moves she wanted to incorporate throughout the performance.

While observing all the techniques each kid was supposed to execute, I noticed everyone did it with a big smile on their face and was very attentive. I was eager to find out the reason for this, and to see the final product of the show.

During a quick break, I asked a few girls, Zoe Edelman (8), Ella Viloria (9), and Edy Rodi (10 ), their thoughts about theater camp and why they enjoy it so much. They all agreed that theater was something they want to pursue in their careers one day.

Zoe exclaimed with a smile, “It’s the perfect beginning to the trail to becoming famous.”

Although singing is something that comes naturally to them, each admitted that sometimes nerves could get the best of them.

“Sometimes I get stage fright, but when I do, I try my best to practice over and over with family and friends to calm my thoughts,” Ella added to the conversation.

At the end of the day, Edy touched on the fact that she loves how it “helps you get out of your comfort zone.”

Being confident in whatever you do at this camp is one of the many things taught over the course and is greatly loved by the students. All three girls love the theater camp and are looking forward to the performances.

Click on photo for a larger image

L-R: Zoe Edelman (8) Ella Viloria (9), Edy Rodi (10)

On performance day, I got to observe the final product. The theater quickly filled with loving family members and friends who were just as excited as I was to see what all the kids had in store. The lights dimmed and microphones were turned on as the group of kids all entered the stage. The talent was through the roof as individuals sang their hearts out. It was such a delightful performance, the audience constantly had a smile on their face with each song from start to finish.

Throughout the play, there were breaks in between each song where a student or two would enter the stage and say a quote about imagination to fit the theme. The quotes ranged from influential people of all ages and years, a perfect transition into the next upcoming song.

Through immense help from both Ella and David, the kids soared in their songs and I believe will continue to succeed in the musical and theater business using the great techniques they learned here at No Square Theatre camp. From ranging vocals, to exceptional dance moves, and educational quotes, No Square Theatre teaches it all.

I’m looking forward to next year and all the exciting new things ahead. Congratulations to all the kids who performed this weekend.