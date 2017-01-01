For the fourth consecutive year, Studio at Montage LB earns 2017 Wine Spectator Grand Award

Studio, the award-winning signature restaurant at Montage Laguna Beach, has once again garnered the elite Grand Award from Wine Spectator magazine. Along with its excellent modern French food with California influences created by Executive Chef Craig Strong and impeccable service, Studio’s outstanding wine program retains its place in the exclusive club of only 89 Grand Award winners across the globe.

As described by Wine Spectator, “The Grand Award, the program’s highest honor, is the ultimate recognition for restaurants with world-class wine programs. This coveted award is presented to restaurants that show uncompromising, passionate devotion to the quality of their wine program. These wine lists, which typically have 1,000 or more selections, deliver serious breadth of top producers and outstanding depth in mature vintages, in addition to selections of large-format bottles. Along with superior presentation of the wine list and its excellent harmony with the menu, these restaurants offer the highest level of wine service. Wine Spectator inspects all candidates for the Grand Award to evaluate the overall dining experience and cellar.”

"To be recognized by Wine Spectator with a coveted Grand Award is always a greatly prized honor, and our entire sommelier team is tremendously proud of this affirmation of our work,” said Wine Director Troy Smith. “We’re grateful and thrilled to be considered alongside the world-class restaurants on this list of winners.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Troy Smith, Wine Director at Studio, Montage Laguna Beach

Strong’s modern French cuisine finds a special affinity for chardonnay and pinot noir, so Studio has made these areas of focus, sourcing a variety of producers, price ranges and appellations, both domestic and imported. Other areas that merit special attention are selections of red Bordeaux and Italy, as well as California cabernet sauvignon. In addition, Strong is particularly passionate about the cheese and dessert courses at the restaurant and offers a wide variety of dessert wines with special emphasis on vintage port.

Studio’s wine program comprises approximately 2,500 selections with 30,000 bottles in inventory. The restaurant’s sommelier team is made up of four full-time sommeliers, three of whom hold the advanced sommelier diploma from the Court of Master Sommeliers. Ongoing education of the entire service staff is a priority, including weekly blind tastings as well as annual sommelier certification examinations in conjunction with the Court of Master Sommeliers.

A full profile of winners is at Restaurants.WineSpectator.com and will appear in the Aug 31 issue of Wine Spectator, available on newsstands July 18. The Studio is located at 30801 So Coast Hwy.