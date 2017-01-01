Annual Waterman’s Weekend promises to be immersive fun: sponsorships now available

The Surf Industry Manufacturers Association (SIMA) will honor inspirational professional surfer Bethany Hamilton as Waterman of the Year; Parley For The Oceans founder Cyrill Gutsch as Environmentalist of the Year; and all-around surf industry legend Herbie Fletcher with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

A Special Recognition Award will also be presented to the International Surfing Association (ISA), the world governing body for surfing, for its unwavering and successful efforts in getting surfing included in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

The 28th Annual Waterman’s Weekend will be held August 4-5, at the recently remodeled The Ranch at Laguna Beach. This year the entire event will be held at The Ranch with the Waterman’s Golf Tournament moving to Ben Brown’s Golf Course. The tournament will take place on Friday, August 4 and feature a 3-club and barefoot format that is sure to complement the relaxed and intimate setting at the course.

On Saturday, August 5 the industry will again gather under the stars at The Ranch for the Waterman’s Gathering to celebrate this year’s honorees, raise money through silent and live auctions and enjoy a farm-to-table meal with friends.

Bethany Hamilton is known around the world as the inspirational pro surfer whose determination, heart, and skills brought her back to competitive surfing after a shark attack in 2003. She will be honored as the 2017 Waterman of the Year.

“There are so many words that come to mind when you think of Bethany Hamilton – grit, determination, faith, and inspiration are just a few,” said SIMA President and Rip Curl CEO Kelly Gibson. “And while those words are all fitting, Bethany is so much more than that to the surf industry because there are very few who epitomize what it means to be surfer like she does. Bethany continues to be a role model for surfers everywhere and we are excited to honor her as this year’s Waterman of the Year.”

SIMA’s 2017 Environmentalist of the Year is German-born Cyrill Gutsch who is a designer and creative entrepreneur based in New York City. Gutsch is committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure the health of the earth’s oceans.

“While he may not be widely known in the surf world yet, I can tell you that Cyrill is without question someone who is a friend of surfers around the world,” said Paul Naude, SIMA Environmental Fund President and CEO of Vissla. “Simply put, Cyrill is an agent of change, and his work to create a forum and network of others who want to protect our oceans is what the world needs right now. And the surf industry needs it more than ever. We couldn’t be happier to award Cyrill with the Environmentalist of the Year award.”

It’s nearly impossible to put a label on Herbie Fletcher, something he’s not a fan of anyway. He’s always done things his own way - from surfing, to business, to filmmaking, to art, to family. Herbie has done it all and continues to push the envelope, which is why he’s being honored with this year’s SIMA Lifetime Achievement Award. A Southern California native Fletcher has continued to re-invent himself and the industry since he began surfing in 1948.

“Where do you start with Herbie? Family man, surfer, innovator, artist, businessman and rebel all rolled into one,” said Naude. “Herbie has always followed his own path and never worried about what was popular or what people thought. And he carries that same mantra today. The entire Fletcher family has brought so much creativity and personality to the surf world. Surfing needs more people like Herbie who aren’t afraid to stand apart and take risks.”

In August 2016, the announcement was made to the world that surfing would be included in the Olympic Games after decades of hard work and dedication from the ISA. SIMA will honor the work of the ISA with the 2017 Special Recognition Award as the surfing community prepares itself for its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games. The award will be presented to ISA President Fernando Aguerre who has tirelessly spearheaded ISA’s Olympic Surfing movement, a vision first pioneered by Duke Kahanamoku who is widely regarded as the “father of modern surfing” and was a five-time Olympic medalist in swimming.

“Having surfing included in the Olympics is a game-changing moment for the sport, culture and lifestyle,” said Naude. “The Tokyo 2020 Games will give surfing a global platform and allow the world to see not only the incredible athletic performance of the sport, but also our amazing culture, values, style and passion.”

The two-day fundraising event benefits the SIMA Environmental Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation that awards grants to various environmental groups based on their dedication to preserving and protecting the world’s oceans, beaches and waves. Waterman’s Ball attracts more than 600 people annually and is expected to raise close to $400,000 for 19 ocean conservation groups this year. A list of the 2017 Waterman’s Weekend environmental beneficiaries can be found at http://sima.com/watermans-weekend-beneficiaries.

Sponsorship packages for the 2017 Waterman’s Golf Tournament and Waterman’s are on sale now. Individual tickets for Waterman’s are scheduled to go on sale in late-June.

For more information or to reserve a sponsorship package, contact Shannon Park Zseleczky, SIMA Managing Director, by calling (949) 366-1164 x 5 or by e-mailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Editor’s Note: More biographical information on each of the honorees will be included in future articles in the lead-up to the Waterman’s Weekend.