Mountain Road Beach Access: A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Mountain Road Beach Access Improvement Project will be held at the project site on Tuesday, July 25, at 3:30 p.m. The project replaces the stairway, overlook, landscaping, lighting, benches and bike racks. For questions, please contact Tom Sandefur, Associate Civil Engineer, 949-497-0792 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Tip-a-Cop Event Saturday, July 15: Laguna Beach Police Department has again partnered with the Special Olympics and Ruby’s Diner for the second annual Special Olympics Tip A Cop event.

Citywide Sidewalk Repairs: A City contractor is scheduled to remove and replace damaged and/or displaced concrete sidewalks, curbs, and driveways on Park Avenue from Wendt Terrace to Tahiti Avenue and the Mystic Hills area from July 17 through September 8. Work will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. During working hours, traffic control operations will be in place and minor traffic impacts can be anticipated. For questions, please contact Tom Sandefur, Associate Civil Engineer, 949-497-0792 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Laguna Beach Poet Laureate: Laguna’s Poet Laureate, Kate Buckley will be presenting a “Poet Laureate’s Showcase” on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. at the Sawdust Art Festival located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road. The Showcase will feature poets Kathryn Nuerenberger and Noah Blaustein. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Art Updates: Want to receive the latest City Arts updates? Sign up at the following link for our newsletter: https://app.robly.com/subscribe?a=a6aa5eb0fa48629efcf44a04013f8bb1.

Downtown Specific Plan Update – Review Draft Amendments (Section III, Topic 9): The City of Laguna Beach and consultant MIG will continue their efforts on the Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) Update on Wednesday, July 19, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The Planning Commission will review and discuss MIG’s recommended draft amendments to Section III: Issue Statements and Policies, Topic 9 (Housing) of the existing DSP document. A copy of the draft amendments are available to view on the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net. For more information on the Downtown Specific Plan Update project please contact: Wendy Jung, Senior Planner, at (949) 497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Review Final Report for Laguna Canyon Planning Study: On Wednesday, July 19, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, the Planning Commission will hold the third hearing on this item, to review the final report for the Laguna Canyon Planning Study, and make recommendations for City Council consideration. A copy of the final report is available to review on the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net. For more information on the Laguna Canyon Planning Study Project please contact: Wendy Jung, Senior Planner at (949) 497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Artist Live/Work, Work and Production Space – Will you help us with ideas? Would you be willing to spend some time thinking about innovative ideas related to Artist Live/Work, Work and Production Space? Opportunities to join focus groups are available on the City’s website and will be listed in future issues of Stu News Laguna.