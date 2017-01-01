Rip currents, raging surf, and rampant rescues make for a heck of a weekend for our lifeguards

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Can we blame Hurricane Eugene for the big surf (“bombs,” as weatherman Dennis called them) and rip currents that generated a high number of rescues this past weekend? Not sure. Nevertheless, whether caused by a tropical storm or not, Mother Nature gave our lifeguards a busy weekend.

At last week’s City Council Meeting, Mayor Toni Iseman commended lifeguards for their 211 rescues on the Fourth of July. “Marine Safety was burdened from out-of-towners,” she said.

Councilmember Rob Zur Schmiede added that rescues in Laguna Beach were higher that day than in Newport Beach and Huntington Beach.

Lifeguard Bridget Snow rescues swimmer at Treasure Island

And the high rate of rescues continues. Marine Protection Officer Jeremy Frimond, reports that there were 319 rescues over the July 8-9 weekend, with 149 medical aids, 5,712 prevents, and 10,318 public contacts.

When asked for advice on how to deal with rip currents and high surf, he responded, “We always want people to swim near a lifeguard and check with the lifeguard on conditions upon arrival (or prior to coming to the beach). We provide an automated weather recording daily at (949) 494-6573.”

As a resource, Officer Frimond also provided the link to the Marine Safety’s page on the City website: http://www.lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/marine/default.htm

Lifeguards Bridget Storm and Jacob Herbert aid swimmer at Treasure Island

Some of the important information contained in the link: Learn to swim, swim near a lifeguard (this one cannot be emphasized enough), swim with a buddy, check with the lifeguards on conditions (again, bears repeating), use sunscreen and drink water, obey posted signs and flags, keep the beach and water clean, learn rip current safety, avoid neck and back injuries, enter the water feet first, and wear a life jacket while boating.

What exactly is a rip current?

Rip Current Myth: The US Lifesaving Association states that a rip current is a horizontal current. Rip currents do not pull people under the water, they pull people away from shore. Drowning deaths occur when people pulled offshore are unable to keep themselves afloat and swim to shore. This may be due to any combination of fear, panic, exhaustion, or lack of swimming skills. In some regions rip currents are referred to by other, incorrect terms such as rip tides and undertow.

Lifeguards Bridget Snow and Tom Renner on cervical spinal injury call

The US Lifesaving Association cautions that rip currents account for over 80 percent of rescues performed by surf beach lifeguards, and offers the following safety measures: Obey all instructions and orders from lifeguards.

If caught in a rip current, remain calm to conserve energy and think clearly, don’t fight the current, swim out of the current in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim toward shore, if you are unable to swim out of the rip current, float or calmly tread water, and then once out of the current, swim toward shore. If you are still unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself: face the shore, wave your arms, and yell for help. If you see someone in trouble, get help from a lifeguard.

This assumes the swimmer is in a lifeguarded area. This one element, as affirmed in all safety resource material, can be the difference between life and death. Thank you, Laguna Beach lifeguards for all you do!