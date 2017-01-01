The inimitable Endora, just back from Europe, shares stories about her life with alter ego Terry

Story by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Just back from a series of successful engagements in Europe, where she performed at several elegant private parties, the always-ebullient songstress Endora agreed to an interview with me at the Main Street Bar & Cabaret.

Her only regret about the trip?

“I must have spent three weeks of it in a suitcase!” she complains. “But even so it was magnificent!”

Yes, in a suitcase. (“And it was so cramped!” she adds.)

Let me explain. Endora is the alter ego of Terry Redding, who works as a hairstylist at V Salon here in Laguna. The two egos live together, and it sounds as if Terry has the upper hand a fair amount of the time. (Well, someone has to earn the big bucks! Vocalists, even the best ones, don’t get paid much to sing in bars. It’s all about the art and the ambience.)

Endora, however, cannot be subdued for too long. At least twice a week, she emerges from their shared home, magnificently draped in faux pearls and diamonds and sleek dresses just the right length to show off what her friend Robert Ricker calls “my god, those LEGS!” either to lead the bingo night at the bar on Wednesdays or perform in her Friday night show with pianist Tony at Main St Bar & Cabaret.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy Robert Ricker

Endora (those legs!) poses outside her boudoir

And truth be told, Terry loves Endora, however annoyed he may get at times with her tendency to hang her bras up to dry in the bathroom, leave her false eyelashes lying on the dresser like a pair of strung-out spiders, and strew her spiky heeled shoes across the floor.

Somehow they make their life together work.

And thank goodness for that.

I decided to ask Endora some of the questions that James Lipton of Inside the Actors Studio asks during his interviews.

Her favorite word is “brilliant.”

Her least favorite word is “can’t.”

Her favorite sound is “music, big band and jazz.”

Her least favorite sound is “sirens.”

Just those four answers will give you a flavor of who Endora is: bold, brassy, beautiful – and complex.

“I’m actually a shy person,” she says, “A Pisces, gay…” She lets the words trail, but they tell me that life has been complicated for her, not easy at times.

Why choose to be a performance artist/drag queen?

Endora smiles that endearing smile. “That’s easy. Because I like to be the center of attention! And when I’m performing, I love the energy, I love making people laugh – though I don’t get too dirty, that’s not my style, a double entendre here or there, that’s good.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lynette

Endora and friend/admirer Robert Ricker at the Main St Bar & Cabaret

I figured, what’s an interview for, if not to get some personal advice, so I asked Endora about her makeup strategies.

“Oh, my dear,” she said. “The more the better! If it can’t be seen across the street, what’s the point?”

Her friend Robert interjected at this point. “Endora is a star and she is a lovely person,” he said. “She’s old Hollywood glamour. I’m telling you, Dame Edna was threatened by her when we went to see her, she knew she was competition!”

And what does Endora do for fun, when not entertaining? “I love to camp,” she says.

“Um, glamp!” Robert interjects. “She emerges from her RV in a leopard catsuit and heels, no flip flops for her.”

“Yes, I do like my RV. I like to be plugged in, ” Endora adds, then raises a perfectly plucked eyebrow. “Obviously…!”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Robert Ricker

There’s nothing like a dame – times two…

We talked about the party at the Boom Boom Room held recently as the culmination of the OC Gay Pride Parade & Festival.

“Loved it, just loved it,” Endora said. “Though it was embarrassing when one of these” – she points to her chest – “ended up on my lap.”

I’ve only met her twice, but I can honestly say I love Endora. (I have a feeling I’d adore Terry also, but I have yet to meet him.)

Don’t tell her, but there’s something so warm and, um, motherly about her that I could have hugged her forever, and I felt tempted to tell her all my dreams and sorrows and hopes. But since I’m 61 and she is (ahem) 37 – though her alter ego Terry is 62 – that seems a little absurd. Who doesn’t want a kind glamorous compassionate mom in their lives? I could certainly do with one.

Endora’s hopes for the future though do not involve adopting a similarly-aged daughter looking for maternal love and makeup advice.

“I would love to be featured in a series of greeting cards,” she says. “Or be a Cover Girl model and spokesperson. Can you imagine?? Meanwhile I love performing here, even if there aren’t Vegas-style flashing lights telling the world to come on in to the bar to see me.”

Before she moves on to greater fame and leaves us for richer pastures, rush to see Endora at the Main St. Bar & Cabaret, where she leads bingo night on Wednesdays, and provides great entertainment for LGBT and straight audiences every Friday night at “Endora’s Dress Rehearsal” with her pianist/vocalist partner Tony Tanner.

Go quickly, before Terry packs her back into that suitcase and the two of them go traveling again.