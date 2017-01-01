Print | Email

Another fabulous shot by one of the young photographers of Frothy Films

Frothy Films is a group made up of friends who love to have fun and take photographs and edits. We are an extreme team that does crazy stuff,” Michael Tanaka (17) tells Stu News. “We all have been friends with each other for a long time and one day decided why not start a team of ocean lovers?

“We chose the name Frothy because of the meaning. Frothy is light and entertaining, always making it fun. Since summer just started we will meet up daily to get surf and sunset shots and most importantly have fun!” 

Team members include Michael Tanaka, 17, Josh Tanaka, 14, Danny Huffman, 15, Luke Carter, 14, Austin Plank, 13, Bobby Schwartz, 13, Raphael Ortzin, 14, and Michael Cox,15.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Luke Carter

 

