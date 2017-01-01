Print | Email

City seeks residents’ input at focus groups discussing Artist Live/Work, Work and Production Space

The City has scheduled focus groups on August 1 & 2 seeking residents’ input on artist live/work, work and production space issues. They’re hoping for innovative, productive ideas that will provide solutions for some of the related challenges.

Focus groups include the Canyon Focus Group, 10 a.m. on Aug 1 in Conference Room A, City Hall; Artist Focus Group also on Aug 1 at noon at the Sawdust Artist Festival; a Community Focus Group at 9:30 .m. on Aug 2 at City Hall, Council Chambers; and another Artist Focus Group on Aug 2 at 1 p.m.  at the Festival of the Arts.

For more information, visit the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net 

 

