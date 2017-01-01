Council weighs in on portable signs, outdoor displays

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council directed staff at the July 11 to come up with some options to deal with displays and portable signs outside of downtown businesses.

Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd raised the issue, requesting council consideration of a possible code amendment that would allow administrative approval of permits for the signs and displays. Boyd personally supported tasteful signage on private property.

“You can’t legislate good taste,”’ said Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede, who supported displays as long as they did not intrude on sidewalks. “I would like to do something – our merchants are having a bad time.”

Councilman Bob Whalen agreed that displays could be permissible on private property, but only during business hours.

A recent Code Enforcement staff assessment of the downtown determined that 15 businesses violated the sign regulations and 11 businesses illegally displayed mannequins and/or cloths racks.

Code enforcement in the past has led to tensions between the city and the business community. However, the council has been known to bend the rules to help businesses through a tough time.

Examples of business signage contained in the agenda package

In 2010, the council unanimously approved a summer moratorium on the enforcement of a ban on displays outside local stores. The action was taken in response to entreaties from business owners to help them combat the lackluster economy.

“A lot of us need something to get us through the summer,” Tight Assets owner Heidi Miller said at the time. “Outdoor displays make a huge difference in my business. Last weekend, knowing I was going to the council, I asked my customers what brought them into the store. I’d say that 90 percent of them said it was the displays.”

The council approved at that time displays on private property – unenclosed areas in front of the shops and within the footprint. Displays were limited to 10 square feet in an area that did not impede safe passage by pedestrians.

“I agree there has to be some control,” Miller said. “There are a lot of junky stores and a couple have put up tacky displays.”

Then and still today business owners have been allowed to have outdoor displays if they have a conditional use permit approved by the Planning Commissioner, a temporary use permit approved by the Community Service director or the commission.

There is a fee.

Signs have long been required to contribute to the village atmosphere and to serve as symbols of quality for commercial establishments. Outdoor neon signs are not permitted.

Councilmember Steve Dicterow said he supported an easier procedure to obtain a permit for signage; however, he said he would like it to be appealable to the City Council.

Deputy Director of Community Development Jim Pechous affirmed that staff would return to the City Council with options. He said staff would ensure the Planning Commission would give direction.