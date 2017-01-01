My Laguna photo contest winners are named

City Manager John Pietig has announced the winners of the City of Laguna Beach’s “My Laguna” 2017 Photo Contest.

Grand Prize Winner, Allie Evans: “Jumping for Joy”

The Grand Prize Winner is Allie Evans for her photo “Jumping for Joy.”

Active Laguna winner Patrick McMahon

Other winners are: In the Active Laguna category, winner: Patrick McMahon; honorable mention: Garrett Smyers.

Community Life winner, Laurie Hefty

In the Community Life category, winner: Laurie Hefty; honorable mention: Walter Hill.

Environmental category winner, Dave Munday

In the Environmental Category, winner: Dave Munday; second Place: Marshall Aren; honorable mention: Sean Cox.

Winning photographs will be presented at an upcoming City Council meeting and are now on display on the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net/photocontest.

The contest ran through June 7. The juror, Festival of Arts Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Sharbie Higuchi, reviewed 92 submissions from 37 photographers who live, work, or exhibit in Laguna