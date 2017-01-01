Summer blood drive on Aug 2 at Laguna Presbyterian

A summer blood drive will take place on August 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Tankersley Hall, Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Ave.

The Church recommends scheduling an appointment today and asks that everyone consider donating. There is always a need for blood donations and the need right now is critical.

Contact Sandy Grim for more information. E-Mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.