Women on Word flex their muscles with poetry and prose at Protest #45 on July 12 at BC Space Gallery

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Words have muscles, they can lift or crush us. On the evening of July 12, a group of women (and one man) exercised those muscles in a big way to protest, among other things, the state of our nation. This protest (one in a series) addressed how women have been affected by our government since the inauguration.

The speakers touched on many subjects, not the least of which described our current government as, “Cannibalistic capitalism,” and “Tweeting instead of leading.”

Several presentations recalled the devastation of watching election night and the inauguration. Yet, in one instance, the prose appealed to listeners to replace the tears with love.

Photo by Mark Chamberlain, courtesy BC Space

Women on Word speakers at Protest #45

Women on Word attracted some incredible writers. Few current topics were left untouched, as presenter after presenter detailed the plight of our immigrant travel ban policy, the effect of possible changes in womens’ rights regarding access to abortion and birth control pills, and the denigration of our womanhood. There were more than a few swear words, but properly used, given the context. The president’s name was even substituted in a piece that was written during the time developers wanted to build in the Canyon after the fire.

Local poet and contributing speaker, Ellen Girardeau Kempler, said, “Since the election, there has been a resurgence of protest poetry…the most powerful poetry is protest, against discrimination, and so many things. Walt Whitman is a good example.”

The group chose BC Space Gallery as their venue by design. The gallery is currently exhibiting Women on Word, a visual liberal forum for these times. Curator Jennifer Griffith says, “Upon the election of Trump, I decided it was important for women artists to speak their minds, and that creating artworks with words might produce meaningful pieces.”

The exhibition has been extended through Aug. 20.

The New Yorker has stated that poetry is rarely uttered without intention. That is true of this evening’s presentation of prose and poetry, the intent was clear, and the result, an evening of profoundly affecting Women (and one man) on Words. Although one might not agree with the intention, no one can fault the bravery and talent of these splendid writers.

A second Protest is planned for August, date TBD.