“Breaking” news: Bryan Cranston, Herb Alpert & Lani Hall will headline FOA Celebrity Benefit on Aug 26

In breaking news, Bryan Cranston, Herb Alpert and Lani Hall will headline the Celebrity Benefit at the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters on Sat, Aug 26.

Bryan Cranston is an Academy Award nominee, a four-time Emmy Award winner, and a GoldenGlobe, SAG, and Tony Award winner, probably best known for his starring role in Breaking Bad on AMC.

He’s currently in production on Neil Burger’s Untouchable with Kevin Hart, and recently wrapped production on Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying with Steve Carell and Laurence Fishburne.

Bryan Cranston will introduce a special performance of the Pageant

The private event, presented by Southern California Acura Dealers and KOST 103.5 FM, begins at 5 p.m. with star-studded red carpet arrivals, followed at 6 p.m. by an exclusive live concert with legendary performers Herb Alpert and Lani Hall.

Legendary trumpet player Herb Alpert’s extraordinary musicianship has earnedhimfive #1 hits, nineGRAMMY®Awards,the latest from his 2014 album, “Steppin’ Out,” fifteen Gold albums, and fourteen Platinum albums.

Two-time GrammyAward-winningvocalistandproducerLaniHallstartedhersinging careerin1966astheleadsingerofSergioMendes’sbreakthroughgroup, Brasil’66.In1966,A&MRecordssignedBrasil’66andLanimetherfuturehusband, musiclegendHerbAlpert,whoisalsotheco-founderofA&MRecords. HerbandLanimarriedin1973.

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

Lanihasthedistinctionofrecordingmorethan22 albumsinthreedifferent languages(English,PortugueseandSpanish,andin1983,shesangthetitle songfortheJamesBondfilm,NeverSayNeverAgain.

After the concert, at 8:30 p.m., award-winning actor Bryan Cranston will draw the winning ticket for a 2018 Acura TLX and introduce a special performance of the 2017 Pageant of the Masters production of The Grand Tour.

Proceeds from this fundraising event go towards the Festival of Arts building fund and future arts programing.

Other guest celebrities scheduled to appear are Susan Blakely (Rich Man, Poor Man), Donna D’Erricio (Baywatch), Camille Grammer (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Gregory Itzin (24), Anne Marie Johnson (In the Heat of the Night), Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in the Middle), Christopher Knight (The Brady Bunch), Monica Lawson (Wakefield), Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds), Chris Masterson (Malcolm in the Middle), John O’Hurley (Seinfeld), Lea Thompson (Back to the Future), and Larry Wilcox (CHIPS).

Tickets to this star-studded event start at $50 and can be ordered at www.PageantTickets.com or by calling the Box Office at (800) 487-3378.