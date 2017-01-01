City Manager Updates

Three New Police Officers - On July 17, two new Laguna Beach police officers were sworn in, Officer Ashley Krotine and Officer Shahriyar (Sahr) Hariri. Officer Krotine is a graduate of the Golden West Police Academy and Officer Hariri is a lateral officer from the San Diego School Police Department.

On Friday, July 21, new Police Officer Rajen Patel graduates from the Golden West Police Academy. Rajen was a police officer in London, England before moving to the United States with his family. We are happy to have them part of our team!

Summer Breeze - The Summer Breeze Program is serving many of Laguna Beach visitors and the ridership has increased by 45 percent in comparison to last summer.

The Summer Breeze service offers free parking and free bus ride into Laguna Beach, stopping at the Festivals and downtown on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11 a.m. to midnight, with service every half hour. For more information, please visit:

www.lagunabeachcity.net/summerbreeze.

Public Workshop-Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance Update - The City of Laguna Beach Planning Commission will host a joint workshop with the Housing and Human Services Committee and Senior Housing Task Force to review staff’s preliminary recommendation and gather public input regarding an amendment to Chapter 25.17 of the Laguna Beach Municipal Code and an amendment to the City’s Local Coastal Program relating to Accessory Dwelling Units, also referred to as the Second Residential Unit Ordinance.

At this workshop, participants will have the opportunity to provide comments, prior to public hearings to consider adoption in the fall. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, located at 505 Forest Ave.

If you have any questions, please contact Monique Alaniz-Flejter at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 497-0744 or Melinda Dacey at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (949) 497-0325.

Landscape and Scenic Highways Element and Resource Document - Review of Draft Documents - City of Laguna Beach Planning Commission will begin their review of the Landscape and Scenic Highways Element (LSHE) and Resource Document on Wednesday, July 26, during the Planning Commission special meeting scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall (505 Forest Avenue).

This item is the second item on the agenda and will begin after the Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance Workshop. A copy of the draft documents are available to view on the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net.

For more information on the LSHE and LSHRD project please contact: Jim Pechous, Assistant Director of Community Development, at (949) 497-0320; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .