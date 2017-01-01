Kids learn ocean awareness and improve water safety skills in Junior Lifeguard program

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Whether it be rip currents, raging waves, or even just a beautiful calm day at sea, what advice is given repeatedly to beach-goers? “Swim near a lifeguard.” Lifeguards have become more and more important to Laguna Beach over the past few weekends, as we’ve been experiencing rough surf and numerous rescues.

Jeremy Frimond, Marine Safety Officer, reports that this last weekend, lifeguards had 98 rescues, 107 medical aids, 4,171 preventative contacts, and 8,252 public contacts. With the tourists flocking to the beaches now that summer is in full swing, the question comes to mind, how do we replenish our lifeguards? Their importance is increasingly obvious.

One way, although it is not the program’s main objective, is through Junior Lifeguards. Ally McCormick, the program’s coordinator, says, “The purpose of the Junior Lifeguard program is to teach kids about ocean awareness as we help them improve their water safety skills. All kids 8 -11 years old must swim 100 yards under two minutes and 20 seconds. Kids who are 12-15 must complete this task under one minute and 50 seconds.”

She continues, “We usually have 10-15 Junior Guards who go on to become lifeguards. This is a huge asset to our department, because these kids already have a solid foundation of ocean safety. Most of our instructors participated in Junior Guards when they were younger. It’s awesome to see them come full circle.”

Submitted photo

Junior Lifeguards participate in mock rescues

“Some of the ocean skills we instruct the kids on are: rip current safety, basic first aid, tide pool rules, neck-back injury prevention, and the different flags that the lifeguard use on their towers (red, yellow, green, and blackball),” Ally says.

Ally says that a normal day includes walking to one of the coves, stretching, doing push-ups and sit-ups, participating in a workout, doing some sort of activity at the beach, and then having free-swim. The instructors will also teach the kids about one of the ocean skills listed above.

“Some of the activities we have the kids participate in are surf flags, beach flags, exploring the tide pools, swimming through channels, paddle boarding, or mock rescues where the kids get the chance to rescue one of their friends. We also get the opportunity to take the older kids in the giggle crack (located between Boat and Divers) and the blowhole (in between Pearl and Woods). The kids get to experience being in the water with experienced lifeguards, an opportunity that few kids will ever have in their lives.”

Every Thursday is an extended day. The first Thursday, the instructors walk to Victoria with the kids, so that they can see some of the So Laguna beaches.

Submitted photo

Junior Lifeguards do rigorous swim training

Ally says, “They really enjoy this because they get to see a completely different beach with different conditions. For example, we love going to Victoria Beach because it gives us the opportunity to teach them about finger rips. Finger rips are a unique part of LB which can be hazardous to the public.”

(“Finger rip currents,” form when water washes up into low-lying contours of the beach, then withdraws back out to sea with great force. Children are at risk of being snatched from shore when water that may at first be at foot level, then swells instantly to waist-high.)

“We also love to see siblings come through the program. For example, we’ve had the opportunity to teach Luke, Logan, and Annika Teeple. The Teeples family is just one of the many families we see in the program. The best part is seeing kids come back each year and watching them continue to improve. Jake Coleman is a JG who we’ve had in our program for the six years,” Ally continues.

“We’ve gotten to know him well, and it’s been awesome to see his confidence of the ocean grow each year. He says that he comes back to the program each year because he enjoys the challenge and he wants to prepare himself as best as possible so that he can become a lifeguard when he turns 16.”

Submitted photo

Instructors put Junior Lifeguards through strength training workout

Grace Wellsfry is an instructor who grew up locally. She says that she loves being in the Junior Guard program because she recognizes most of the kids. She said, “I like teaching the kids because they pick up these skills immediately, and they enjoy being in the ocean.”

Nathan McConnell (a PE teacher at TOW) has been in the program for several years now. He works with the youngest kids and helps them go into the water and practice going under waves. He says, “Those kids improve in three weeks more than you can even imagine. It›s a shorter program than most other cities, but it doesn›t mean it’s lesser in quality.”

Ally says that they remind the kids that the ocean is a powerful place, but with the correct skills, they can always keep themselves in a safe environment. “Our biggest goal is to have the kids leave the program with the confidence that they can go out into the ocean and be safe, even when they don’t have a lifeguard right next to them.”

And here’s hoping that some of these kids will one day be sitting in our lifeguard towers here in Laguna.