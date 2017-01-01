Governor Jerry Brown signs Senate Bill 742, Transparency in City Accounting

Earlier this week, Governor Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 742, Transparency in City Accounting, which requires cities that issue bonds to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

Laguna Beach City Treasurer Laura Parisi is thrilled. She comments, “This law will improve transparency and make financial reports more comparable by requiring that a standard method of accounting. It is my hope that they are easier to understand.”

GAAP is recognized as the standard method for financial accounting. Until this bill was signed into law, under the California Government code there was no requirement for cities to follow GAAP in their financial reporting, according to Senator John M Moorlach.

Moorlach was the author of the bill. The legislation was supported by California Treasurer John Chiang, the League of California Cities and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

“This clarification may keep some cities out of trouble,” noted Dan Carrigg, deputy executive/legislative director, League of California Cities.

Senate Bill 742 also received the unanimous support of both the Senate and the Assembly.

“Many cities have large unfunded pension liabilities and it’s important that people understand the situation when deciding whether or not to buy city bonds,” Parisi added. “When reporting standards are inconsistent across cities, it is hard for the public to make an informed choice. This is a great legislative move.”

Laguna Beach presently follows GAAP in their annual audited financial statements. Expanding the use of GAAP throughout the year is a topic for further consideration by the City Council.

Parisi has served Laguna for 18 years as City Treasurer. Previously she spent almost 20 years in industry as CFO, VP or Controller in public companies. She is a CPA who worked on the audits of several governmental entities while employed by a large CPA firm in Chicago.