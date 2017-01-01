Laguna Beach artist Mike Tauber takes his talent to the streets of Fullerton

Several of Laguna Beach artist Mike Tauber’s fun – and effective – billboards now grace the streets of Fullerton and they will continue to do so until 2024 and beyond.

Tauber also recently completed work on murals at the Wilshire Grand Center in Los Angeles.

“The [Fullerton billboards] are a combination of Norman Rockwell, James Rosenquist, Andy Warhol and a lot of Pop Movement influences,” said Tauber.

His latest public art project was dedicated at the Fullerton City Council meeting on Tuesday July 18.

The five outdoor billboards span a city block along 218 E. Walnut Avenue on the south side of the Fullerton Transit Center.

“Images are in blown-up sizes so they can be viewed by commuters on the Amtrak and Metrolink trains,” Tauber said. “Effective billboards convey a message at a glance – and these do just that.”

Tauber billboard installed on Walnut Avenue at Fullerton Transportation Center.

Real brands and businesses that operated in the City are featured. “I got the content from an Orange County history website, where a blogger named Cindy wrote about her wonderful childhood in Fullerton,” Tauber added.

A citrus packinghouse, car dealer, miniature golf park, department store, and soft drink are represented. “The designs are original, but much content was lifted from authentic 1950s-60s ads,” said Tauber.

Works were painted at Fullerton Museum Center with assistance from local junior high and high school students. The project was funded to the City of Fullerton by the Olsen Company and presented by the Fullerton Public Art Committee.

Tauber is based in Laguna Beach where he exhibits ceramic tiles and teaches painting at Festival of Arts.

To view the Vintage Billboards in progress, watch the slide show at https://youtu.be/sJX0xLkVNyA