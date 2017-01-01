NY Times best-selling author Dean Koontz talks to LCAD students about publishing and the business of writing

Laguna College of Art and Design (LCAD) hosted Dean Koontz on Tues, July 11 at LCAD’s historic Main Campus for an exclusive speaking engagement. The celebrated author spoke to an intimate crowd of approximately 35 attendees, comprised of students of author and LCAD Liberal Arts Professor Gwendolyn Oxenham’s Introduction to Nonfiction: Literary Survey, Analysis, and Application course; LCAD trustees; and select Liberal Arts faculty.

Koontz spoke candidly about the business of writing and publishing fiction.

“You need to know about the business,” Koontz advised students. “If you’re not learning about business, you will be a victim. I don’t think writers should be victimized.”

Koontz, published in 38 languages, spoke of his love for writing that drove him to produce more than 120 novels across multiple genres. His books have sold more than 450 million copies to date.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Dean Koontz visits LCAD on July 11 for exclusive speaking engagement

When asked how writers can tell fresh, original stories, he said, “The most natural way about it is: who are you as a person and a writer, and your personal style and way of seeing the world. That will lead you into handling anything differently than other people.”

After his talk, Koontz took the time to sign copies of his books brought by students and fans alike.

“Dean’s commitment to his craft and passion for storytelling inspired all of us to hold our work to the same level of excellence he has pursued in his 40-year career,” said Jonathan Burke, president of LCAD. “We will never forget our morning with him and thank him for taking time from his writing schedule to share his experiences and hard-won lessons with our students.”

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Liberal Arts Professor Gwendolyn Oxenham with Author Dean Koontz

LCAD’s Liberal Arts curriculum aims to elevate each student from an artist with great technical skills to a complete artist who becomes an active citizen of the world with the power to affect positive change through thoughtful and creative work.

The department offers a minor in Creative Writing led by published LCAD faculty who regularly lead panels on the writing process – from research and writing to submitting work for publication. Outside of the classroom, the College’s newly expanded Dennis and Leslie Power Library hosts regular open mic nights and special reading events featuring LCAD students and faculty.

For more information about LCAD’s Liberal Arts department, including its Creative Writing minor, go to https://www.lcad.edu/site/liberal-arts/