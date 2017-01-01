Print | Email

Route detour for OCTA bus No. 1: Won’t stop at bus station, will stop at Laguna Ave

As of last weekend, according to the weekly Riders’ Alert (and thanks to Stu News reader Roger Carter for the tip), OCTA bus No.1, which runs on the weekend hourly between north Long Beach and San Clemente will not stop at the Laguna Beach Bus Station on Saturdays and Sundays due to heavy traffic on Broadway affecting the bus schedule. 

The Riders Alert advises riders to get off at Laguna Ave instead. Riders will need to walk to the bus station from there for connecting bus rides at the station.

This change will continue until Sept 3.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.