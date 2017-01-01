Route detour for OCTA bus No. 1: Won’t stop at bus station, will stop at Laguna Ave

As of last weekend, according to the weekly Riders’ Alert (and thanks to Stu News reader Roger Carter for the tip), OCTA bus No.1, which runs on the weekend hourly between north Long Beach and San Clemente will not stop at the Laguna Beach Bus Station on Saturdays and Sundays due to heavy traffic on Broadway affecting the bus schedule.

The Riders Alert advises riders to get off at Laguna Ave instead. Riders will need to walk to the bus station from there for connecting bus rides at the station.

This change will continue until Sept 3.