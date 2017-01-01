What it’s like to film for a reality television show for the whole world to see

Story by ALEXIS AMARADIO

When my family and I were asked to be a part of a reality television show, our minds raced with ideas of what the show could possibly be about. We all bounced off ideas of what the show could potentially hold, only to get the announcement saying that it was the Emmy Award winning show Born This Way that wanted our family to be in the cast.

Our hearts were filled with love, excitement, honor, and so much joy to be members of a show that brought honesty, humor, and awareness of Down Syndrome to the general public, and held a message that changed the whole world’s perspective.

Born This Way cast strikes a pose for season three

Born This Way focuses on a group of seven young adults: Megan, Elena, John, Steven, Rachel, Sean, and Christina, who all have Down Syndrome. The show follows each individual pursuing their own dreams, their daily life activities, friendships, and relationships while going above and beyond society’s expectations.

While opening their lives to the camera, they’re showing the world that indeed nothing can limit them, that they’re beyond capable to do anything they put their hearts and minds to.

The episodes also give the parents of each cast member an opportunity to share their own joys and challenges they experience with their children, which gives viewers a chance to connect with them even more. The strong message the show brings has changed reality television in the most positive ways.

My little brother Rocco Keller, who is three years old and has Down Syndrome as well, was added to the cast this last season. He’s a bubbly little man filled with endless love and laughter. You can always catch him smiling and giving fist bumps to all those who come near.

The show asked my family and me to film a part of Rocco’s life for all those families out there who have a younger kid with Down Syndrome. One event in particular we shot was Rocco’s process of heading into school while trying to be inclusive. It gave parents an idea of what to expect, and an insight on what each cast member went through as well when they were growing up. It was an honor to both my family and me to be a part of an inspiring and real life reality show that focuses on the abilities of all those who have Down Syndrome.

Rocco Keller taking a seat in between filming in his director chair

I often get asked, “what was it like to be filmed?” The answer to this varies. I think my family can agree that at first it took some adjusting to getting used to a camera following your every move. Although the wonderful camera crew told us to just pretend it wasn’t there, it was hard at first not to stare right into it, but after a few practices it eventually became second nature. Each crew and cast member quickly became family, which made it even more easier and fun to film each exciting adventure.

The amazing part about filming was that every event captured on each episode was in fact true and never staged. Every emotion is raw, every thought is personal, and every idea is unique. This is why the show is so special to my family and me – both the message and the people are so inspiring . The whole cast is loving from the inside to the outside. They have taught us that any dream is possible whether it’s big or small, all you have to do is believe in yourself.

The producers and the crew have also impacted us as they put their whole heart into making this production into what it is today. Viewers from all around the world get to laugh, cry, and smile with the cast every Tuesday night when it airs.

Introducing a new, and tiny cast member to the cast

Although the season finale aired this week, Born This Way is far from ending. As of now, the show has already won one Emmy, and season two just announced that is has been nominated for six Emmy Awards. This is such a monumental step for the whole world to see first hand how amazing each individual is with Down Syndrome.

Megan from the show has a famous line she once said in a speech that will never be forgotten, and that line is “DON’T LIMIT ME.” Born This Way awaits news on a season four, but I know the story is only just beginning. I can’t wait to see all that’s in store for the show, and to watch another year of cast members following their dreams and never giving up. It has been the biggest privilege to be a part of such a special show with such a beautiful message, amazing cast, and a wonderful crew.

Nothing can limit a person, not even an extra chromosome!