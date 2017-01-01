Public is invited to Huddle with Maurice Possley on Criminal Justice Reform on Tues July 25 at NCC

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, New York Times bestselling author, and criminal justice reform activist Maurice Possley will be the keynote speaker at the next Laguna Unites Huddle, Tuesday, July 25, at the Neighborhood Congregational Church (340 St. Ann’s Drive), beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Possley will focus on his work collecting data on wrongful convictions and sharing that data with policy makers and the public to support criminal justice reform and reduce, if not eliminate, these tragic errors in the future.

The Huddle is free and open to the public, with advance registration requested.

Possley has written about, investigated and consulted on issues involving criminal justice in the United States and abroad for more than 30 years. He is currently the senior researcher behind the National Registry of Exonerations which collects, analyzes and disseminates information about all known exonerations of innocent criminal defendants in the United States, from 1989 to the present. The Registry publishes their stories and provides accessible, searchable online statistical data about their cases.

“We really don’t know how many Americans are falsely accused, convicted and imprisoned,” Possley said. “The only gauge we have is the number of people who are exonerated, which we are documenting. But this is powerful information, and we have found that data-driven reporting is much more useful in effecting change than anecdotal claims.”

The United States is by far the world leader in jailing its citizens. Possley’s message is that citizens and voters can get the facts and get involved to change this dynamic.

“The current political narrative, particularly that emanating from Washington, claims that crime is on the rise and the only solution is to get tougher on offenders. It plays to our fears, while playing fast and loose with the facts,” Possley said. “The Registry demonstrates the effects on the lives of wrongfully convicted Americans of criminal justice policies that often evolved as a result of anxiety and misinformation.

“As citizens, we have an obligation to be informed, to learn about what is going on. The Registry is one way that we can educate ourselves about the faults of the criminal justice system and how it unfairly affects people of color and lower economic status.”

Submitted photo

Concerned citizens fill Bridge Hall at the last Laguna Unites Huddle

Possley joined the staff at the Chicago Sun-Times in 1977 and then, in 1984, the Chicago Tribune. He left the Tribune in August 2008 and, prior to joining the Registry, continued pursuing his investigative work into prosecutorial misconduct, wrongful convictions and other criminal justice issues in the private sector as a writer and consultant, including working for the Northern California Innocence Project.

More information about Possley and his work are available on his website: www.mauricepossley.com.

Laguna Unites is volunteer-driven civic organization, formed to foster dialogue about our nation’s future and build a community equipped to take action and promote change on important issues and policies. Laguna Unites models values of inclusion, tolerance, and fairness as its members engage in peaceful direct action on issues including climate change, women’s rights, immigration, education, healthcare, racism, civil liberties, and gender equality.

The Huddle is Laguna Unites’ monthly community forum. Contact Laguna Unites at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LagunaUnites/.