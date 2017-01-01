Print | Email

100 years of baptisms will be celebrated at Laguna Presbyterian Church on July 30

The Laguna Beach Presbyterian Church is inviting anyone who was baptized at the church to worship at services on Sunday July 30 at either 8:30 or 10 a.m.

Laguna Presbyterian Church

“We’re giving thanks for 100 years of baptisms as part of our 100 year celebration,” a Church spokesperson said. “If you were baptized here or know someone who was, please invite them to attend.”

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave.

 

