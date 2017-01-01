LBSCA members attend Bastille Day Reception in homage to sister city, Menton, France

Laguna Beach Sister Cities Association (LBSCA) board members and representatives were cordially invited to a Bastille Day Reception at the residence of the Consul General of France in Beverly Hills on Friday, July 14. Also in attendance were Fred and Jennifer Karam, LBSCA founding members.

The private invitation was extended by the Consul General Christophe Lemoine to 200 attending VIP guests, who strolled the residential gardens, listened to music, dined on marvelous food, and sipped and toasted Champagne in celebration of the occasion.

Speeches given throughout the evening recognized the importance of French and American camaraderie through historical memories.

LBSCA members celebrated Bastille Day in Beverly Hills - not Paris, but still fun…

Bastille Day refers to the French National Day, which is celebrated annually on July 14, commemorating the first anniversary of Storming of the Bastille (prison) on July 14, 1789 by angry Parisian crowds, and was a turning point in the French Revolution. It also recognizes Fête de la Fédération, which celebrated the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790. Festivities take place throughout France, including the oldest and largest military parade in Europe on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in front of the President of the Republic.

Laguna Beach has three Sister Cities: Menton, France (est. 2008); San José del Cabo, Mexico (est. 2012); and St. Ives, England (est. 2014). Since its inception, Laguna Beach Sister Cities, established in 2008, has been focused on cultural, educational and social exchanges. It is a broad-based, Laguna Beach City Council-approved, all volunteer, non-profit organization.

For more information, visit www.lagunabeachsistercities.org.