Print | Email

Duke and Duchess still on the lookout for a royal family to adopt them from Laguna beach Animal Shelter 

The brother and sister duo, keeps them bound at the hip. They are both four year old Pekingese Chihuahua mixes, and are looking for a new home after their owner passed away.  After getting to know you and a few sniffs here and there, they will be looking out for constant cuddling. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, says that they’re both extremely loving and enjoy going out for walks. A home with older children would be best. Although it would be nice to keep them together, it may not be possible. Now all Duke and Duchess need is someone to fall in love with them as they will with you.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Brother and sister duo posing for the camera 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

Click on the photo for a larger image

Enjoying the summer weather 

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Dianne Russell, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.