Duke and Duchess still on the lookout for a royal family to adopt them from Laguna beach Animal Shelter

The brother and sister duo, keeps them bound at the hip. They are both four year old Pekingese Chihuahua mixes, and are looking for a new home after their owner passed away. After getting to know you and a few sniffs here and there, they will be looking out for constant cuddling. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, says that they’re both extremely loving and enjoy going out for walks. A home with older children would be best. Although it would be nice to keep them together, it may not be possible. Now all Duke and Duchess need is someone to fall in love with them as they will with you.

Brother and sister duo posing for the camera

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

Enjoying the summer weather

The LB Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.