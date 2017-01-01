City bows out of deal for Lewellyn Drive property

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council will be advised on Tuesday to pull out of the deal to purchase property above the Sawdust Festival and the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

Purchase of property located at 1199 Lewellyn Drive was approved by the council in December 2016. The property was proposed to be preserved as open space and passive recreational use.

The price was $1,632,000, the deal subject to proof that the property was satisfactory for its proposed use.

Subsequent geological and hydrology/drainage studies indicated problems that would cost an estimated $800,000 to $1 million to repair.

The city tried to renegotiate a lower sales price to cover some of the costs of stabilizing the hillside. However, the property owners recently indicated that they are not willing to reduce the price.

City Manager John Pietig and Attorney Phillip Kohn are recommending the council withdraw its conditional approval of the purchase.

Withdrawal means the city will have to defend itself against a lawsuit initiated by the property owners to challenge a council interpretation of the Municipal Fire Code that the code is applicable to proposed reconstruction of a fire-damaged residence.

The item is on the Consent Calendar and will not be discussed unless “pulled” by a member of the council or the audience.