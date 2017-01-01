Reverend Rodrick Echols announced as new Pastor for Neighborhood Congregational Church

Neighborhood Congregational Church is proud to announce Reverend Rodrick Echols as the new Pastor. He assumed his duties at NCC in May.

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Rod was a “church boy” through and through, constantly finding himself in ministerial roles at Bloomfield Baptist Church. With a scholarship to Brown University, he went north in pursuit of a career in medicine. However, in his studies Rodrick discovered his real passion lay in progressive matters of the Christian faith, community development and public policy.

Since graduating with a Master of Divinity from Boston University, Roderick’s professional life has included leading both United Church of Christ and American Baptist congregations, and fund development roles with several prominent institutions including UC San Diego, Brown University, United Way, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

His specialties include pastoral care, leadership development, communication, fundraising, and counseling.

Reverend Rodrick Echols

When asked his thoughts of his new journey, Reverend Rodrick Echols said, “Neighborhood Congregational Church has over 70 years of history serving Laguna Beach and surrounding communities, and I look forward to enriching the church’s community and inter-faith partnerships. We are very proud to be one of the first Open and Affirming congregations here in Laguna.

“Neighborhood Church welcomes gay families and has performed same sex weddings since 2008. We are also committed to community leadership in justice support as a progressive Christian Church, impacting not only Laguna, but the wider world as well. I am so proud to join this wonderful church by the beach.”

Everyone is welcome to join us for Sunday Service each week at 10 a.m., and dress is casual. Neighborhood Congregational Church is located at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, behind Ralphs Supermarket. Parking is free, and Sunday School is available. Call (949) 494-8061 for further information and events, visit www.ncclaguna.org.