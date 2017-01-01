9th Annual Girls Night Out event supporting the Boys & Girls club set for September 28

The 9th Annual Girls Night Out event held exclusively for women will take place for a second year at the Wilson family home on Thursday, Sept 28 from 6 – 10 p.m. With a breathtaking view, and a night filled with endless surprises, tickets tend to sell out quickly, as they do each year.

Girls’ Night Out has become a much-anticipated event

Generous donors who are helping support this event include the Montage, Newport Lexus dealership, Wilson Automotive, Starfish, and Winston’s Crown Jewelers. Each corporation helps its return each year.

Enjoy spending an evening in a gorgeous oceanfront home, dining on fine food, sipping signature cocktails and wine, shopping, being pampered, and going home with an amazing swag bag.

If you love Girls Night Out or The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and would like to get more involved by becoming an event sponsor or joining a fun Events Committee, contact Michelle Ray at (949) 715-7584, or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ,

To purchase tickets for $150, log onto the Boy’s & Girls club of Laguna Beach at www.bgclagunabeach.org.