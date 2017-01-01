All creatures, great and small…Laguna loves them all…well, nearly all

Here at Stu News Laguna, we regularly read through the police logs to learn the details about crime reports and the activities of our police department. It can be discouraging, even though criminals are often caught.

Why do the bad guys come here, we wonder? Has crime in Laguna increased?

The answers are murky. Technology has made it easier for police officers to spot stolen vehicles, which sometimes leads to high-risk vehicle stops – and which may result in the apprehension of criminals, but doesn’t make for a fun experience on our streets.

Why does crime seem to be on the increase here?

There are other reasons, arising from societal, cultural and economic changes, of course, plus the sheer number of tourists. Much of it is opportunistic crime, grabbing beach bags or reaching into unlocked cars.

But then, among the arrests for drug possession, the DUIs, and reports of stolen goods and assaults, it is heartening to find a different kind of report: on just one day this month, I saw calls about an injured hummingbird, a crow on a front porch “that cannot fly’ and a rabbit, still alive despite a car accident.

Hummingbirds’ wings beat at 60 mph

There was also a report of a bat underneath someone’s bed, which I assume was not a call to save the bat from its worst instincts.

Bats, bees and wasps aren’t universally loved, but it’s good to know that police officers from the Animal Services Unit respond to reports of injured creatures, no matter how small or potentially unsalvageable.

(Sadly, the police report notes that the injured rabbit had disappeared by the time the Animal Services Unit got to the location, and the log entry speculates that, “Maybe a larger animal ran away with it.” No word on the hummingbird or the crow.

You do your best, but you just can’t save them all. Such is life.

--Lynette Brasfield