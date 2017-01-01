Chart the voyage of an American icon on Thur, Jul 27

On Thur, Jul 27, at 6 p.m. the Laguna Art Museum will have Art historian Mark Thislethwaite on site for discussion. Thislethwaite will discuss variations on a familiar image, Washington Crossing the Delaware, including Sandow Birk’s surfing version, North Swell, which is now on view at the museum.

Professor Mark Thistlethwaite has earned degrees in art history from the University of California at Santa Barbara (B.A. and M.A.) and University of Pennsylvania (Ph.D.). Although he specializes in the art of the United States, he has also taught courses in a variety of subjects, such as the history of graphic design. Currently, he holds the Kay and Velma Kimbell Chair of Art History.

Crossing the Delaware

Dr. Thistlethwaite is both a teacher, a recipient of TCU’s Chancellor’s Award for Distinguished Teaching and the Honors Program’s “Professor of the Year” Award, and a scholar, with published books and articles, and lectures on nineteenth century and contemporary art, mainly on the subject of history painting.

He has also chaired the City of Fort Worth’s Art Commission and served on the Board of Trustees of the African American Museum of Dallas; he currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and the Ambassador Council of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art.

