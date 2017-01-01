Laguna Community Concert Band receives grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation

The Festival of Arts Foundation Grant Awards Program awarded the Laguna Community Concert Band a grant for $2,500 for their service of providing free-of-charge concerts for special events.

The Concert Band is approaching its twentieth anniversary, growing from a humble beginning of eight members to 60 musicians. The band meets every Tuesday evening at Laguna Beach High School band room from 6 – 8 p.m. under the direction of Mark Lowrey and Pete Fournier.

The band performs every year at Hospitality Night, Memorial Day at Main Beach and at a pre-concert for Patriot’s Day Parade.

With this generous donation from the foundation, the band has acquired new sheet music, chairs for their outdoor concerts and some much needed percussionequipment.

The LCCB will next perform at the Festival of the Arts on Monday July 31 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. The Festival of Arts is free to Laguna residents.