The beat goes on; Laguna Playhouse extends performances of Hairspray through Sat, Aug 5

If anyone in Laguna hasn’t had the chance to catch a performance of Hairspray, now is the time to get tickets. Laguna Playhouse has extended performances of this smash hit through Sat, Aug 5.

Hairspray, a not-to-be-missed show, takes one back to the ‘60s,1962, to be precise, a year of big hair, bobby socks, and big ideas. Not fringe theater by any means, Hairspray represents this era to a T, it’s an homage to a place in time marked by American Bandstand, saddle shoes, and poodle skirts (and other remnants of the ‘50s).

James W. Gruessing Jr. as Edna Turnblad, Nicole Powell as Tracy Turnblad

The talented cast carries it off, fitting together seamlessly, to give the audience equal measures of rockin’ music and dancing, humor, nostalgia, and a grim look at segregation. The cast is composed of standout performers, from Nicole Powell as Tracy Turnblad, to the youngest member, Faith Nibbe, to James Gruessing as Edna Turnblad, and Dwan Hayes as Motormouth Maybelle. In fact, all the members of the company give stellar performances, making it impossible to single anyone out. They truly give meaning to the term “company.”

The Company of Hairspray

Credit is also due to the richly creative behind the scene artists; the directors and designers who authentically conjure up the ‘60s in every detail, from the settings to the costumes. When the company sings “You can’t stop the Beat,” no one wants it to stop.

Performances are Wed through Sat at 7:30 p.m.; Thurs and Sat at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. There will be additional performance on Sun, July 30 at 1 p.m.

Tickets range from $45- $80 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.

The box office is open Mon - Sat: 12 - 5 p.m. (open until show time on performance days); Sun: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. For more information on all shows and programming, visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com. Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Rd in LB.