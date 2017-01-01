Print | Email

LagunaTunes gains grant from the FOA Foundation

LagunaTunes Community Chorus, a local non-audition choral singing group, has received a grant of $2,000 from The Festival of Arts Foundation in support of its musical performances. LagunaTunes, a 501(c)(3) organization, accepts everyone who enjoys singing and learning about different musical styles. 

Click on photo for a larger image

LagunaTunes members rehearse before a recent concert

Under the direction of Bob Gunn, the fifty-member group gives two free concerts every year. Fall concert rehearsals are held weekly from September to December, and Spring concert rehearsals from February to June. 

LagunaTunes includes schooled musicians as well as non-musicians who just like to sing. Music genres have ranged from serious and traditional to pop, rock, and jazz. The emphasis is on improving skills, learning to perform, and enjoying the experience. 

For more information, contact Jay Rechter, President, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. http://www.lagunatuneschorus.org

 

