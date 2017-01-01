Pepper Tree to be cut down: Council asked to decide by how much, and where to put its replacement

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council will be asked on Tuesday to decide on how much should be salvaged of the iconic pepper tree in front of City Hall and where to put its replacement.

City staff will present two options for the aging pepper tree: cutting it down to two-feet above ground or at eight feet,

The two-foot stump would allow the removal of cavities and voids that were filled with concrete and expanding foam in past efforts to preserve the tree. The eight-foot trunk does not address the cavities and voids and staff opines it would require strapping and cabling to hold it together.

Both options could result in new growth.

Should the council opt for the taller stump, staff is recommending dedicating the location as a historical area.

Two replacement options

Council also will have two options to replace the existing tree. One is a less expensive pepper in a 96-inch box in San Marcos. However, staff was concerned about the condition of the tree and is recommending the purchase of a 28-foot-high and 18-foot-wide tree from Sunland.

The cost is $53,500, which includes the purchase price, installation, one year of maintenance and a warranty, higher than the funding approved by the council for replacement. It does not include the cost of trimming the existing tree, which adds another $3,700 to the project.

Staff is recommending the replacement pepper tree be planted in the center of the lawn in front of the existing tree, as suggested by BGB Design Group, the city’s City Hall front lawn landscape architect.

The site was selected by BGB to be esthetically pleasing and complimentary to the existing tree, according to the staff, which concurs with the location.

If the purchase recommend by the staff is approved, the 135-year-old pepper tree would be trimmed Aug 1.

The replacement would be delivered and planted at 1 a.m., Aug 4 to avoid closing a lane on Forest Avenue during daytime traffic.