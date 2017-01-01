Ribbon cutting for the Mountain Road Beach Access Improvement Project will take place this afternoon

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Mountain Road Beach Access Improvement Project will be held at the project site on Tues, July 25, at 3:30 p.m.

Mountain Road beach access will look a lot different soon

The project replaces the stairway, overlook, landscaping, lighting, benches and bike racks. For questions, contact Tom Sandefur, Associate Civil Engineer, 949-497-0792 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .