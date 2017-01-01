Only in Laguna: Meet Lenny the Lizard, better known as a Bearded Dragon

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Only in Laguna is it possible, and strangely not unexpected, to encounter a man at Heisler Park walking with a lizard, a big lizard, on his shoulder. Evidently, Craig Felberg, Lenny’s owner and handler, takes him out for his late afternoon constitutional every day at about the same time that I walk my dog Charley. Funnily enough, we’d never crossed paths until a few evenings ago.

Apparently, I don’t know my lizards, so Craig explained the finer points of bearded dragons. They got their name because of a propensity to puff up the dragon scales (they look more like barbs), near their throats, which Lenny does when he’s around another male. The scales turn black as well, which, one imagines, would scare off other lizards, but possibly not birds of prey, a bearded dragon’s most dangerous predator.



Craig Felberg takes Lenny for his evening jaunt to Heisler Park

Eleven-month-old Lenny is a handsome guy, although except for his beautiful apricot color, which is called hypo trans, meaning he lacks dark colors and has somewhat translucent skin, he looks strikingly prehistoric. And if he were larger, I wouldn’t be leaning in for a close-up picture, but Lenny is quite friendly and social. Craig’s grandchildren play with him when they visit, however the only interaction Craig’s wife has with Lenny is to talk to him. No hands-on playtime for her.

During this short conversation, I learned a lot about Lenny’s nutrition and hygiene. He eats salad, blueberries and bugs, (cockroaches being his favorite, pesticide free and purchased from a pet store), and he gets a bath twice a week for hydration.



Lenny soaks up the sun

Although Lenny is now a Laguna Beach local, his ancestors harkened from the wastelands of Australian. Since exporting bearded dragons has been prohibited since 1960, (as per Animalsadda.com), the ones sold in pet stores are descendants of those already exported. Bearded dragons live to be from 5 – 14 yrs old, and given that there are fewer predators here, Lenny should have a long life ahead of him.

The destination for Lenny’s walk is the lawn above the amphitheater, where he happily suns until his business is completed (and Craig cleans it up), then he goes back on Craig’s shoulder and relieved, rides off into the sunset. Craig hopes one day to have Lenny proclaimed the Lizard of Laguna, and it seems fitting title.