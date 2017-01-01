Get help from the homeless: yes, from the homeless

Story and photos by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Four brawny homeless men between the ages of 35 and 67 greet me on a hot summer morning, rakes and hammers in hand, at the site of a falling down house on Arroyo Road in Canyon Acres. They’ve agreed to talk to me about their participation in Don Sciortino’s Helping Hands From the Homeless program – and why it has made them feel optimistic about their lives again.

They stand around, restless, eager to get to work, as Sciortino explains the project to me.

L-R: Gary Madsen, Emanuel Wood, Gene Sottosanto (project manager and ecologist), Dave Finkle, Don Sciortino (visionary) and Wylie Harrison

“People are understandably nervous about hiring guys who have been homeless for a long time, so it’s hard for them to find work, and it becomes a vicious cycle,” Sciortino says. “So what we do is, we have project managers who know our homeless population in Laguna well, and they gather together teams and identify projects that they can work on. It’s all about accountability. The project manager is on site the whole time, overseeing them. They’re vetted beforehand.

“It’s going well. We’re starting to work with more and more residents and businesses to identify opportunities for them to get help from the homeless instead of the other way around. We’re starting to see trust.”

More than the roof of the house is finally visible

The dilapidated house on Arroyo offers an excellent example of the work that can be done by both the skilled and the non-skilled. The eccentric structure – which incorporates living trees within its interior – has been long neglected. The owner, who also has a home in North Laguna, has had to delay fixing it up or scheduling work because he’s been too busy working and taking care of his elderly parents (his father passed away recently; his mother is in her nineties).

And then along came a man with a plan: Don Sciortino.

Thanks to the Helping Hands program, more than just the roof of the house is now finally visible among the overgrown brush.

One of the workers, Wylie Harrison of San Clemente, says he’s not exactly homeless, just “residentially-challenged” and currently lives in an “undisclosed rooftop location.”

“It’s not easy to get employment. Here I feel like I’m giving back, and every time we work here I can see the difference we make,” Harrison says, gesturing toward a clearing among the junk and weeds.

There’s a lot of brush to clear, but Gary and Emanuel are on it

Some of the “junk” will ultimately be recycled to become part of the home’s décor, I’m told by ‘Green Gene,” as Lagunan ecologist Gene Sottosanto is generally known. The project manager, he’s teaching as he directs and works with the men. “Don’t rake all these leaves up,” he tells an over enthusiastic raker. “They’re part of the ecology of the place.”

Tall, pony-tailed Gary Madsen says this job has given him the structure he needed.

“Before this, I didn’t know what to do with my day, so I’d crash out in the shade near the lifeguard station,” he says. “It’s rewarding to be out here, to feel I’m giving back. If you give back, you get back.”

The men work four-hour shifts and Don’s nonprofit, Net-Works Laguna Beach, gifts them $11 an hour for their labor.

Emanuel Wood, who was born in Laguna, back now after some wandering, also takes pride in the early accomplishments of the team. “It’s hard work but it’s good,” he says. “It’s peaceful here, it’s working with the earth.”

Dave Finkle has been doing excellent work on the roof

Dave Finkle scrambles onto the roof, hammer in hand, proud to show me what he’s been doing to fix the place. “I’m from Connecticut,” he tells me, “so it’s been hard to make connections here, but this is really helping me make friends and maybe find work.”

Sciortino’s happy to note that Dave’s not actually homeless any longer, he’s in a trailer, thanks to the generosity of supporters of Sciortino’s program.

“It’s all about networks,” Sciortino says, beaming with pride. “Connecting people in a way that works for everybody. Giving people a chance.”

I didn’t ask the men their histories. I didn’t think that was important right now. Their future is what matters. And witnessing their enthusiasm, hard work and pride in their accomplishments, I’m as optimistic as they are – and as Don Sciortino is – that good things lie ahead for each of them.

Helping Hands from the Homeless is a project of Net-Works Laguna Beach. To learn how you can get help from the homeless, call Don Sciortino at 714-231-1230 or email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .