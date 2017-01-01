Art Spaces go apace so Arts Commission recommends hiring consultant to find more

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Arts Commission has recommended the city hire a consultant to suss out appropriate spaces for the display or performance of art.

It’s called Creative Placemaking and the Commissioners are recommending AEA Consulting to do the job at a cost of no more than $121,000.

“Creative Placemaking takes a look at the facilities in town, how they are being used and how to create space to bring the world class art and entertainment events people want in Laguna,” said Cultural Arts Manager Sian Poeschl.

Commissioner Suzi Chauvel spoke to two firms by telephone. Both are qualified she reported, but she favored AEA and the commission unanimously endorsed her recommendation. Poeschl reported that AEA has 25 years of experience in the field.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, New York

AEA has helped plan projects that include the Wallis Annenberg Center for Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, The Shed in New York and the Battersea Power Station in London, admittedly somewhat more grandiose than the Laguna project.

The Power Station is the largest brick building in the world, big enough for a 2,000-square-foot concert hall, as well as apartments and Apple’s European headquarters – with room to spare.

In Laguna AEA will be looking for empty buildings, nooks and crannies, where art can be created, one commissioner said. Poeschl added existing facilities, such as the art festival grounds or Laguna Playhouse, to the locations that will be reviewed.

The scope of work will cover facilitation of market research, asset inventory, user assessment and demand analysis, concept development, and analysis of trends operations and financing, culminating in an action plan.

The proposed recommendation is on the consent calendar for Tuesday’s City Council meeting and will be approved without discussion unless “pulled” by a member of the council or audience.