Election 2018: Mancuso getting a head start

Judy Mancuso, a City Council candidate in 2016, intends to run again in 2018, according to a document filed with City Clerk Lisette Chel-Walker.

Mancuso filed a Candidate Intentions Statement on June 2. She had previously changed the name of her recipient committee.

Chel-Walker was notified by the state that Mancuso had filed a Statement of Organization Recipient Committee in February that changed the name of her committee to Friends of Judy Mancuso for City Council 2018. The only difference was the date, previously 2016. 

The 2018 election cycle officially begins on July 16, the first day candidates can pick up nominating papers. 

Candidates have until Aug 10 to file the papers, unless an incumbent decides not to run, which extends the filing period to Aug 15.

--By Barbara Diamond

 

