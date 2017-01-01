City Manager Updates

Smoke-Free Ordinance Implementation - Staff will continue its comprehensive public education program by installing temporary signage in the downtown and commercial areas to inform visitors of the new smoke-free ordinance. Previous public education efforts include utilizing the City’s message boards, social media, and city website as well as outreach by staff and downtown foot patrol.

Additional outreach efforts will include providing education resources to local businesses and multi-unit residences. For more information please visit: www.lagunabeachcity.net/smoking.

Meeting to Discuss Neighborhood Transit Services - In March, the Laguna Beach City Council recommended modifications to the off-season Neighborhood Trolley schedule, and to cancel the North Laguna and South Laguna bus routes, pending a community outreach process.

Meeting to discuss Neighborhood Transit Services is at Susi Q Monday July 31

An outreach meeting will be held Monday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room at the Community and Susi Q Center at 380 Third Street to receive input from the public. For more information: call Paula Faust at 949-497-0303 or go to http://lagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/transit_and_trolleys/citybus.htm.

City seeks residents’ input at focus groups discussing Artist Live/Work, Work and Production Space - The City has scheduled focus groups on August 1 & 2 seeking residents’ input on artist live/work, work and production space issues. They’re hoping for innovative, productive ideas that will provide solutions for some of the related challenges.

Focus groups include the Canyon Focus Group, 10 a.m. on Aug 1 in Conference Room A, City Hall; Artist Focus Group also on Aug 1 at noon at the Sawdust Artist Festival; a Community Focus Group at 9:30 .m. on Aug 2 at City Hall, Council Chambers; and another Artist Focus Group on Aug 2 at 1 p.m. at the Festival of the Arts. For more information, visit the City’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net