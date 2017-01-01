High-tail it to the vet if your pet has fleas, says Dr. G: and he debunks some myths for us

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Fleas are a plague of Biblical proportions. If you doubt this, go to one of the Biblical websites, where fleas, not lice (which some scholars think were misidentified), are named as the possible third of the ten plagues of Egypt. Whether it’s true or not, fleas are a real plague in 2017 Laguna Beach, where it’s always sunny and warm, and there are no cold seasons to kill them off. Fleas are year-round, and one female flea can lay 100,000 eggs in your carpet.

Once again, the rain seems to be the culprit behind this bad flea season. And so I seek out Dr. G (Dr. Gershon Alaluf) at Canyon Animal Hospital to gather information on the do’s, don’ts, and myths pertaining to fleas.

Eighty percent or more of Dr. G’s patients come in to be treated for allergies, either a skin allergy (dermatitis) in response to flea saliva, or environmental allergies (to trees, weeds, molds, dust, dust mites and/orcockroach saliva, to name a few). Only one of these can be cured, and that’s the skin problems caused by fleas.

The first and foremost advice Dr. G gives for flea allergies is prevention, prevention, prevention, and there’s only one way to do that – oral flea medicine. Some dogs are so allergic to fleas that one bite can set them off. It’s easier to prevent them than it is to treat the skin allergies.

And fleas carry disease. If a dog or cat ingests a flea carrying a tape worm, the animal will get it as well, one flea - one tape worm. Cats can also get a bacterium that will attack red blood cells.

Topicals aren’t working for dogs, he cautions, because fleas have evolved and become resistant, what may have worked in the past, doesn’t work now. But oral medicines do work. Comfortis treats against fleas, and Bravecto, which is given at three month doses, also works on fleas, ticks and mange. Trifexis is Comfortis with a heartworm medication added to the pill. Nexgard also works on fleas, ticks, and mange, but is given monthly. Bravecto is the product Dr. G recommends in his practice.

These oral flea meds work fast, within 30 – 60 minutes. The first draw of blood by a flea will cause it to seize and die. Without using an oral flea preventative, he says, “It makes no sense to spend a lot of money on allergy testing. I am not saying that there might not be environmental causes (there usually are) as well, but environmental causes are not curable.”

If a pet owner is concerned about using only organic products, of the meds, the only one that is organic is Comfortis, (spinosad, which is used in organic farming). It does cause 15 percent of dogs to vomit. And if a dog has a history of seizures, Comfortis and Trifexis are not to be used. Nexgard and Bravecto have no contraindications with a dog that seizures.

Any cat owner knows the impossibility of administering pills. Bravecto has a topical for cats that’s dosed once a month, and there is a topical version of Comfortis for cats, Cheristin. Dr. G cautions against an injectable program for cats, since it does not kill fleas, and the cat may suffer bad injection site reactions.

As for holistic treatments, Dr. Bower-Wacholder has seen no evidence that any of the treatments work, and she says that essential oils can be toxic to cats.

So, what do you do if your animal has fleas? High-tail it to your vet. Vets, for the most part,no longer recommend the use offlea baths or dips, which were so popular in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Now if a dog or cat comes in with fleas, they use Capstar, a pill that kills all the fleas within 30 minutes, and then they give the animal a cold medicated bath to soothe the irritatedskin. Flea baths and dips work only while the animal is in the bath tub, and can cause the skin to become even more irritated. As soon as the animal gets home, they will get new fleas that jump on for a blood meal.

Even though fleas are the most common parasite in dogs and cats, there are many misconceptions. Dr. G busts a few common myths:

Not the most effective way to rid your animal of fleas

Myth: My pet cannot have fleas because I would see them. Fact: You cannot expect to see fleas unless you have a bad flea infestation. Fleas do not want to stay on the animal. They want a quick blood meal, jump off, find a dark area, and reproduce. Also, many animals will lick, groom, and chew after being bitten by a flea. This causes the flea to either jump off the pet or get swallowed. If the animal is chewing at the tail base, this is where the cytokines attach to nerve endings that cause the itching.

Myth: We don’t have fleas because we only have hard wood floors. Fact: Fleas love to develop in the cracks between the boards of hard wood floors. Also, along the dust of base boards and under furniture.

Dr. G also says that if you discover fleas, and spray your yard, the animal must be out of the yard for an extended time, 24-48 hrs. Spray in the shaded areas that are cool and quiet, since like another parasite we know, ticks, fleasavoid sunlight.

To get rid of fleas in the house, move furniture and steam clean the carpeting. (And vacuum throw rugs, couches, and chairs, etc.) Steam cleaning will pop the eggs. Putting the vacuum in the sun for two hours will kill the flea eggs trapped inside the bag.

Another interesting fact - that’s the reason you don’t have fleas in your car, the intense heat will destroy flea eggs.

Thanks, Dr. G, for this insight into fleas, which now seem a worse plague than I imagined. And what did they do back in Biblical times without flea meds? That’s what caused the plague, I guess.

Even though my dog Charley takes an oral med and doesn’t have fleas (well now I’m not so sure), I’m itching all over, and need to go in and vacuum everything in the house.