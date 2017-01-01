Fizz is a loving terrier mix looking for a quiet home to adopt him from the Animal Shelter

Fizz is a one year old male terrier mix on the lookout for a home to take him in. He’s tan, neutered, and small. He’s extremely shy, so a home that’s quiet would help him come out of his shell as time goes on. Although, he is filled with love and is excited for a home with anyone who will love him just as much as he will love you. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, hopes Fizz will be taken in as soon as can be, with hopes of an owner that will see how special Fizz truly is.

Fizz looking for a quiet home

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of 50 percent.

The Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Rd, (949) 497-3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures: www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.